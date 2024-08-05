P170K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P170,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Cheriza 1, Barangay 27, Bacolod City, on Friday evening, August 2.

The operation led to the arrest of Jonel Magallanes, 31, and a resident of the mentioned village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Magallanes was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at about 10:16 p.m.

Police recovered from Magallanes's possession one elongated and six pieces of big heat transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 25 grams, the P500 marked money, and a coin purse.

The police said the suspect, a newly identified drug personality, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP