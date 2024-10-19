P170K shabu seizes in Bacolod

An estimated P170,0000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 10 at Purok Chereza 2, Barangay 27, Bacolod City at about 1:55 a.m. Friday, October 18.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jose Yulo, 54, a carpenter and resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Yulo's possession eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 25 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and a pouch.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 10. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehension Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP