P1M trading capital to boost two farmers groups in Bago

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Western Visayas, through the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) under the Enhanced Kadiwa Program and in partnership with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, has turned over P1 million worth of trading capital support to Bago City at the Negros Residences in Bacolod City on November 30.

Enhanced Kadiwa Program intends to provide two qualified farmers associations in the city with P500,000 each as additional capital to purchase supplies and help them sell their produce directly to consumers.

The recipient-associations are the Mailum Organic Village Association and Small Farmers Association of Abuanan, Dulao and Atipuluan.

"Congratulations to our two associations for being the recipients of the financial grant through the efforts Mayor Nicholas Yulo, Vice Mayor Ramon Torres and SP Members in their strong dedication and determination to help our local farmers," the Office of the City Agriculturist said.

Present during the turnover were City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin John Blance and representatives of the farmers associations. (PR)