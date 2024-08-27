P204k shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P204,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Paloma, Barangay 16, Bacolod City, at about 1:08 a.m. Sunday, August 25.

The operation also led to the arrest of Rustom Padilla, 30, a resident of Purok Libertad Baybay, Barangay 16.

BCPO record showed Padilla was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Padilla's possession two elongated heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, five big heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu weighing 30 grams, the P1,000 marked money, P240 cash, and a coin purse.

The police said Padilla, who was identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of CDEU. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP