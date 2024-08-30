P2.1-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P2.1 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Langis, Barangay Banago, Bacolod City at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 28.

The operation also led to the arrest of Rachell Sampayan, 23, a resident of Barangay Banago, and Echero Baldelovar, 24, a resident of Barangay 3.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and three knot-tied transparent plastics of suspected shabu weighing 315 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and a sling bag.

The police said the suspects, who are identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 3. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002/MAP