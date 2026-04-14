P21M smuggled cigarettes seized in Bacolod

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized another estimated P21 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a checkpoint operation in Purok Herbabuena, Barangay Villamonte in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on April 14, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Mario, 27, a truck driver, and alias Mark, 20, a truck helper, both residents of Purok 6, Magsungay, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City.

BCPO records revealed the personnel of Police Station 4 were conducting a checkpoint operation along Purok Herbabuena around 3 a.m. when a truck stopped a few meters away from the checkpoint area.

The driver, together with his helper, informed the team leader that the Isuzu 6-wheeler panel van they were driving, bearing plate number NHB 9644 and colored white, was loaded with allegedly smuggled cigarettes from an unknown warehouse.

Police recovered 200 boxes of Tabaco cigarettes and 15 boxes of Cannon cigarettes.

Investigation revealed that the driver and his helper had been hired by an unidentified individual to transport the boxes. Upon noticing the markings on the boxes, they immediately contacted their employer and reported the matter.

On April 13, 2026, an estimated P25 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were also seized during an intelligence-driven operation in Barangay To-oy, Himamaylan City.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Geo, 43, a truck driver, and a resident of Barangay Masulog, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, earlier said the successful operation reflects the strength of intelligence-driven policing and PRO-NIR’s firm commitment to protect government revenue, safeguard public welfare, and uphold the rule of law.

He said PRO-NIR will continue to intensify its operations and ensure that there will be no safe haven for law violators in the Negros Island Region. (MAP)