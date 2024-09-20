P2.3-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P2.380 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Himaya, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City at about 4:40 a.m. Thursday, September 19.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jesus Perez, 32, Junjie Alila, 36, John Mark Alila, 23, and Jezelle Ann Braba, 29, all residents of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession nine pieces of medium heat sealed transparent plastics and two knot-tied plastic bags of suspected shabu weighing 350 grams, the P1,000 marked money, a coin purse, and a shoulder bag.

The police said the suspects, who were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 7. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP