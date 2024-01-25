P2.34-M Pagcor grant to boost Himamaylan’s resilience efforts

Mayor Raymund Tongson together with Himamaylan City Government representatives officially received the P2.34 million financial assistance recently from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to boost its local disaster risk reduction and management efforts.

Tongson was accompanied by Assistant City Treasurer Mary Grace Goza, and LGU representative Rosalie Padrid for the ceremonial turnover on January 18, and to met with Pagcor officials Joaquin Abejar Jr., Ryfel Kristian De Guzman, and Jaime Tandayu.

“We are very grateful to Pagcor for this financial assistance to the City Mayor’s Office and the City of Himamaylan,” Tongson said.

Tongson added that the additional budget will augment existing DRRM programs in preparation for the typhoon months and the anticipated ill-effects of El Niño.

Himamaylan City also recently received four new rescue vehicles from the Seal of Good Local Governance - Incentive Fun, part of which will be utilized to for the DRRM and resilience efforts in the locality.

“This additional fund from Pagcor, together with our partners, only shows that the city government is going above and beyond in order to deliver quality public service to Himamaylanons,” Tongson said. (PR)