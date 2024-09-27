P238K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P238,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Consuelo Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, September 26.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jade Validor, 43, and Mary Joy Aviles, 36, both residents of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 12 big heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, the P1,000 marked money, a sling bag, a short firearm with a magazine loaded with six live ammunitions, a side holster, and coin purse.

The police said Validor was identified as high value individual in Bacolod City and included in the watchlist of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac).

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP