P240-M skate park underway in Bacolod City

The nearly PHP240-million skate park, funded by the national government and constructed in Barangay Vista Alegre here, is set for completion in May next year.

Loben Rafael Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer's Office, said the construction undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Western Visayas is already 20 percent done.

"This project was really requested by the mayor (Alfredo Abelardo Benitez). It started last April," he added in an interview on Wednesday.

Ceballos said the project includes a skate park and a multi-purpose building with a basketball court and bleachers.

In an earlier statement, Benitez said the important details of the project have been finalized and the construction has already started.

"I'm excited to reveal this new attraction for our thrill-seeking millennials very soon," he said.

The skate and longboard community has long been advocating for a skate park to give them a safer space to harness their craft and push for an ordinance supporting their group. (PNA)