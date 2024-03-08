P25-M Himamaylan police station building to begin construction

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson led the groundbreaking ceremony of the two-storey police station building, recently.

The new station building worth P24,979,760 is funded under the General Appropriations Act 2024.

Tongson said the new station building is one of the legacy projects of his administration.

“This new infrastructure will upgrade the services and improve the peace and security of the city of Himamaylan,” said Tongson.

The mayor was accompanied by Himamaylan City police chief Lt. Col. Anthony Grande during the groundbreaking on February 27. (PR)