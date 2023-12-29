P25/kilo rice sold in Bago City

In a bid to provide Bagonhons with affordable yet quality rice, the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and Federation of Irrigators Association of Central Negros-Bago River Irrigation System (FIACN-BRIS) in collaboration with the City Government of Bago, through its Office of the City Agriculturist, have brought the "Bigas ng Bayan" in the city, December 28.

A total of 45 bags of rice were sold to senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and indigents in the city at P25 per kilo.

Marvin John Blance, city agriculturist-designate, said this will benefit at least 450 Bagonhons as each person is allowed to buy upto five kilos of rice.

Blance said the rice being sold is NSIC RC 506 variety produced by farmers from Barangays Busay and Taloc.

"This quality commercial rice was newly-harvested by our farmers during the second cropping," he said, adding that they plan to continue the program in the city next year.

Bago City is dubbed as the rice granary of Negros Occidental producing more than one third of the province's total rice production.

Under the "Bigas ng Bayan" initiatve, the farmer-members of the federation share 10 percent of their total production to be sold to the public at a lower cost.

This is the third time that FIACN-BRIS sells P25 per kilo rice in the province, the first in Bago City.

They previously sold a total of 93 bags of rice at the provincial government-run Food Terminal in Bacolod City.

Meanwhile, also present during the "Bigas ng Bayan" in the city were personnel of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist headed by Dr. Dina Genzola and FIACN-BRIS President Pedro Limpangog. (PR)