P2.8-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P2.8 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation conducted by operatives of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-6, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-6 and Police Station 8 at Block 3, Lot 5, Camella Bacolod South Circumferential Road, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City on Thursday, May 16.

The operation also led to the arrest of Richard Monton, 42, a resident of Barangay Tangub, and Jenimar Garcia, 33, of Barangay Singcang-Airport, both in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 420 grams, P13,000 buy-bust money, a coin purse, a sling bag, a cellular phone, and drug paraphernalia.

The police said the suspects were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City and the top 8 provincial target list of PDEA.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8.

They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*