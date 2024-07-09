P2.8M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P2.8 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 4 at Pallochina Street, Capitol Heights 2, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 5:19 a.m. Sunday, July 7.

The operation also led to the arrest of John Matthew Genon, 21, and his live-in partner Laurrianne Libre, 25, both residents of Purok Ylac, Barangay 1, Bacolod City.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 31 big heat-sealed and two knot-tied plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 420 grams, the P2,000 marked money, two bundles of genuine money believed to be a proceed, a coin purse, and a bag.

Aliño said Genon was identified as a high-value individual while his live-in was also identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod.

He said the suspects, who are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

Aliño also lauded the accomplishment of Police Station 4 as well as the other police stations that intensified their campaign against illegal drugs.

Last week, at least P6.3 million of suspected shabu was also seized in separate drug bust operations of the City Drug Enforcement Unit, PNP Drug Enforcement Unit, and Police Station 8 in Barangays 1 and Singcang-Airport.

Aliño said it's a big accomplishment of BCPO to address the illegal drug problem in the city.

He said they are still conducting further investigation to determine the suppliers of the city suspects./MAP.