P2M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P2 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a joint drug bust operation by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and Police Station 8 at Lopue’s South Square, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City at about 7:08 p.m. Saturday, August 10.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jerome Paurillo, 37, a resident of Kamang-Kamang, Isabela, his live-in partner Aive Jean Colonia, 32, a resident of Barangay Nanunga, Hinigaran, and Lloyd Paul Toculan, 29, a resident of Zarandin, Valladolid, all in Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Benitez Jr., head of CDEU, said the suspects, all members of the Bugalon drug group, were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession five big heat-sealed plastic sachets and three knot-tied plastics containing suspected shabu weighing 300 grams, the P11,000 boodle money, a weighing scale, and a Mazda vehicle.

Benitez said the suspects, who were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost two months before their arrest.

He said Paurillo was included in the drug watchlist in the area of Binalbagan town while his live-in partner was also included in the list of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) and involved in drug distribution in Hinigaran.

He added the suspects were supplying illegal drugs not only in Bacolod City but also in the neighboring cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental.

Benitez noted that they are still conducting further investigation to determine the name of the supplier of the suspects.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act./MAP