P306K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P306,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 7 at Purok Gaisano, Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City on Thursday, July 25.

The operation also led to the arrest of John Rey Sumbi, 33, a resident of the said village.

Captain Greeky Cayao, commander of Police Station 7, said Sumbi was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at about 3:17 p.m.

Police recovered from Sumbi’s possession ten heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 45 grams, the P500 marked money, P1,400 cash, and a pouch.

Cayao said Sumbi, who was identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 7. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP