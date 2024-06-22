P30M funding approved by Bacolod City Local School Board

The Local School Board (LSB) of Bacolod City has approved a total funding of P30 million for free school supplies to all public elementary students in the city, Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on education, said Thursday, June 20.

Espino said they can now use the Special Education Fund (SEF) to purchase school supplies for this coming school year 2024-2025.He said the Bids and Awards Committee (BID) is now conducting a bidding for the purchase of the school materials.

He added they will wait for the total number of enrollees from preschool to Grade 6, and they will distribute the school supplies after the enrollment.Espino noted that the free school supplies will be distributed to public school students from preschool to Grade 6.

Espino explained that in 2023, they failed to distribute free school supplies because they could not use the SEF to purchase the school materials.“ But, for now, we have a new directive that we can use (SEF),” he said.He added that based on the approved ordinance in 2016, which was authored by former councilor Ceasar Distrito, the city will allocate P15 million for this program and it’s the discretion of the executive to fund the ordinance.In 2022, the city distributed free school supplies to at least 72,000 students from preschool to Grade 6.

The city distributed composition notebooks, crayons, popsicle sticks, glue, a long transparent plastic envelope, writing notebooks, writing pads, a ruler, a sharpener, intermediate pads, and a ballpen.This year, Espino said they will wait for the suggestion of the DepEd if they will include free school bags for students./MAP