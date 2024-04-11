P319K worth of shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P319,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations in Bacolod City on Tuesday evening, April 9.

The operation also led to the arrest of Chad Fernandez, 20, a resident of Purok Ylac, Barangay 1; and Angelito Quilantang, 23, a resident of Purok Malipayon, Barangay 12, both in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Fernandez was arrested by operatives of Police Station 5 after he sold a sachet of suspected to a poseur buyer at Pag-asa extension, Purok Nagahili-ugyon, Barangay Tangub at about 7:30 p.m.

Police recovered from Fernandez’s possession five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 35 grams with an estimated market value of P285,000, the P1,000 marked money, belt bag, and P262 cash.

Quilantang was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 2 at Purok Lampirong Barangay 2 at about 8:37 p.m.

Police recovered from Quilantang’s possession four sachets of suspected shabu weighing five grams with an estimated market value of P34,000, the P500 marked money, and a coin purse.

The police said the two suspects were identified as street-level individuals in Bacolod City.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 2 and 5. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*