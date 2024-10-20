P3.32-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P3.320 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Tangkong, Barangay 7, Bacolod City at about 12:58 a.m. Saturday, October 19.

The operation also led to the arrest of Danelyn Lopez, 33, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after she sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Lopez’s possession 18 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 475 grams, the P2,000 marked money, P300 cash, a shoulder bag, and a weighing scale.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before her arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. She will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP