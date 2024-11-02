P3.4-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office ( BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Barangay 10, Bacolod City at about 5:53 a.m. Friday, November 1.

The operation also led to the arrest of John Bombita, 29, an e-bike driver; and Ellan Ocno, 36, a construction worker, both residents of Barangay 10.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 17 plastic sachets and five knot-tied plastics of suspected shabu weighing 500 grams, the P1,000 marked money, a sling bag, and P220 cash.

The police said the suspects, who are identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of BCPO. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP