P340K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P340,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Magti-ayon, Barangay 10 , Bacolod City at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1.

The operation also led to the arrest of Mario Cordova, 36, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed Cordova was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Cordova's possession nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 50 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and a coin purse.

The police said Cordova, who was identified as high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP