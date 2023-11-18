P34K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P34,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 5 at Purok Nagabinuligay, Barangay 26, Bacolod City Thursday night, November 16.

The operation also led to the arrest of Richie Jimenez and Christian Hulueza, both residents of Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 10 sachets of suspected shabu weighing five grams, the P500 marked money, a coin purse, and two lighters.

The police said the suspects were identified as street-level individuals in Bacolod City.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 5. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*