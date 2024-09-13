P34K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P34,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 1 at Purok Maharlika, Barangay 36, Bacolod City at about 10:32 p.m. Thursday, September 12.

The operation also to the arrest of Kristian John Tad, 43, driver, a resident of Barangay 3, La Carlota, Negros Occidental.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 3, said the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Tad’s possession six plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing five grams, the P500 marked money, and a coin purse.

Bonilla said Tad, who was identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 1. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP