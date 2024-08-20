P374K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P374,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) at Purok Nami-Nami, Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, August 18.

The operation also led to the arrest of Harold Garcia, 41, a resident of Bago City; and Nellyn Irish Angela Cabrales, 33, a resident of La Carlota, City.

BCPO records show that suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession four sachets of suspected shabu weighing 55 grams, the P10,000 marked money, a pouch, and a cellular phone.

The operatives also recovered an improvised shotgun and three shotgun shells with live ammunition.

The police said Garcia was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 9. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP