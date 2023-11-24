P4.3-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P4.3 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) at Purok Pilipinhon, Barangay 30, Bacolod City on Thursday, November 23.

The operation also led to the arrest of Marlon Pango, 40, a resident of Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City.

Captain Joven Mogato, head of CDEU, said Pango was arrested after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Pango's possession eight sachets and eight plastic bags containing suspected shabu weighing 640 grams, the P10,000 marked money, P500 cash, and a sling bag.

Mogato said the suspect, a member of Camaria Caunda drug group in Bacolod, was identified as high-value individual in the city.

He said Pango along with his group was operating not only in Bacolod but also in the neighboring cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental as well in Cebu City.

He added that in 2019, Pango was also arrested in a drug bust operation in Bacolod City but his case was dismissed for unknown reason.

Mogato noted that Pango was renting a house in Barangay 30 along with his live-in partner. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

Mogato said Pango took his drug supply in the area of Luzon.

“His apprehension will reduce the drug supply in the city and we monitored that their supply was not directly delivered in Bacolod because of our intensified campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 6.

He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*