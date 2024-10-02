Bacolod

P476K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P476,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Paghida-et, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City at about 7:58 p.m. Monday, September 30.

The operation also led to the arrest of Alexis Bedoa, 31, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed Bedoa was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Bedoa's possession seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, the P1,000 marked money, and a sling bag.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP

