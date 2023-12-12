P4.8M services building for urban poor unveiled in Bago City

Bago City officials led the ribbon curing, blessing and turnover of the symbolic key of the P4.8 million two-storey building of the Federation of Bago City Associations of Basic Sectors (FEBCABS), Urban Poor Affairs and Housing Office (UPAHO) and Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) recently.

The turnover was par of the City Government of Bago’s series of activities with various agencies and organizations, to celebrate the Urban Poor Solidarity Week 2023 on Tuesday, December 5.

Themed "Bagong Pilipinas, Pagbangon at Pag-unlad ng Maralitang Pilipino," the activity was graced by Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres.

The project was funded by the city government and Abang Lingkod Party-list under Rep. Stephen Paduano.

The turnover was attended by representatives of some city government offices like the City Engineer's Office, City Planning and Development Office.

Representatives of the Office of Abang Lingkod Party-list, FEBCABS, UPAHO and PCUP were also present.

The celebration continued at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center which gathered about 500 participants.

Mayor Yulo and Vice Mayor Torres gave their solidarity messages.

Other activities included presentation of the rationale of the Urban Poor Solidarity Week and services for the urban poor. In the afternoon, there were games and raffle. (PR)