P4.9-M aerogel lab to benefit Negros Occidental’s sugar industry

With funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the University of St. La Salle (USLS) here hosts a research center dedicated to the development of advanced materials that could benefit the sugar industry in Negros Occidental.

On Thursday afternoon, the PHP4.9 million Center of Aerogel Technology for Energy and Environment (CATEE) was inaugurated as the first-of-its-kind facility in the province.

It focuses on utilizing aerogels, known for their lightweight and insulating capabilities, to create practical applications to improve the environmental and sustainability efforts in Western Visayas.

Dr. Mary Ann Torres Pandan, project leader of CATEE and a professor at USLS, said that “advanced materials, such as nanomaterials and aerogels, have significant potential for creating innovative solutions to the pressing environmental challenges.”

“Advanced materials can enhance sustainability in the province by integrating them into environmental remediation and resource recovery, which could benefit Negros Occidental’s sugar industry,” she added.

As the Philippines’ top sugar-producing province, Negros Occidental contributes 60 percent to the country's sugar output.

In a statement, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said that “exploring the potential of advanced materials is a promising development for the scientific community.”

“DOST is proud to support initiatives like this, as we are committed to positioning the Philippines as a competitive player in the global advanced materials sector,” he added.

The laboratory, which houses state-of-the-art facilities for research and development initiatives on advanced materials, was established through funding from the Institution Development Program of the DOST - Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development. (PNA)