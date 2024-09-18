P5 million financial assistance given to 1,000 beneficiaries in 3rd District in Neg. Occ.

The Third Congressional District is among the beneficiaries of the Php 5 million “Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita” (AKAP) Program of President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr.

1,000 beneficiaries received the financial assistance held at the Victorias City Coliseum, on September 13, 2023.

This distribution event was part of a nationwide simultaneous activity celebrating the birthday of President Marcos.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the distribution where he delivered the welcome remarks, highlighting the program's role in alleviating financial burdens and expressing gratitude to President Marcos for his support in assisting the residents of the Third District.

The event featured the live messages of President Marcos Jr. via Zoom who was attending the launch of the Agripuhunan at Pantawid Program of the Department of Agriculture in Nueva Ecija.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Reunir, RSW, and SWO II SWAD Team Leader Bahiyyih Ruth Robinson also addressed the attendees, providing their messages of support and appreciation.

Third District Legislative Caretaker Cong. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano of Abang Lingkod Partylist facilitated the event through the Office of former Congressman now TESDA Director General Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez.

The AKAP Program is a key element of the “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat para sa Lahat” initiative, reflecting the national government's dedication to tackling economic challenges faced by the country's low-income families.

The nationwide simultaneous distribution, celebrated in honor of President Marcos Jr.'s birthday, highlights a unified effort involving the Office of Congressman Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and DSWD Region VI.

This initiative demonstrates a collaborative approach to supporting Victoriasanons and addressing pressing economic needs nationwide.

This initiative not only provides essential financial aid but also demonstrates a unified commitment to supporting Victoriasanons and the entire Third District in addressing the needs of its constituents.