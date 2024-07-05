P5.1-M shabu seized in Bacolod City

About 775 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P5.1 million were seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Mars, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City at about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

The operation also led to the arrest of George Jayme Jr., 49, a resident of Zone 5, Poblacion, Murcia, and Dharryl Escanuela, 41, a native of Olongapo City, Zambales and temporarily stationed at the Royal Amri Hotel, Barangay 7, Bacolod City.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), said yesterday the operation was conducted by the drug enforcement team of Police Station 8 led by its commander Major Eugene Tolentino.

He said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 11 big heat-sealed and seven knot-tied transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, the P3,000 marked money, P2, 684 cash, a sling bag, and a coin purse.

Tolentino said Jayme was identified as a high-value individual while Escanuela was also identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City.

Both of them were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

Tolentino said the suspects were supplying illegal drugs in various areas of the city.

He said Escanuela, who has a live-in partner in Bacolod City, might also involved in illegal drugs in Olongapo City. He was also a former inmate and possibly, he got a connection while he was inside the jail.

He added that they are still conducting further investigation to determine the supplier of the suspects.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP