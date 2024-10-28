P5.4-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P5.440 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 2 at Purok Narra Baybay, Barangay 8, Bacolod City at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday, October 26.

The operation also led to the arrest of Rico Abay, 55, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Abay was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Abay’s possession nine knot-tied plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 800 grams, P1,000 marked money, P49,000 boodle money, and sling bag.

The police said Abay, who was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP