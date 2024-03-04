P57-M road projects to spur tourism, agri dev't in 2 Negros LGUs

The PHP57-million concreting of road sections in Sipalay City and Hinoba-an town in Negros Occidental is seen to spur tourism and agriculture development in the two southernmost local government units (LGUs) of the province.

In a report on Monday, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Western Visayas (DPWH-Region 6) said that in Barangay Nauhang, Sipalay City, the construction of an additional 1.74-lineal kilometer concrete road, which costs PHP45 million, provides better transportation connectivity and faster mobility of goods, services and farm produce, particularly along the tourist attractions in the village.

“The road leads to pristine beaches of Sugar and Langub beach resorts, providing convenient access to the so-called 'Jewel of the Sugar Island', which Sipalay is known for,” DPWH-6 Regional Director Sanny Boy Oropel said in a statement.

The concrete road, which has a provision of grouted riprap and stone masonry, has been installed with reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings and solar light-emitting diode or LED lights.

In Barangay Pook, Hinobaan, the PHP12-million farm-to-market road, which was implemented by the DPWH in convergence with the Department of Agriculture, is considered an essential infrastructure to further promote economic development in the area.

The 575-lineal meter, two-lane concrete road includes a grouted riprap and stone masonry.

Negros Occidental Third District Engineer Rodney Gustilo said the improved road is expected to enhance productivity and open more economic opportunities among the farmers and the local community.

“It connects agricultural areas to the market by allowing producers to transport their goods to traders and consumers with ease,” he added. (PNA)