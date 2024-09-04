P578K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P578,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Sulom Dos, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 2.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jerry Iglesia, 54; Ruel Orcajada, 27; and Raffy Susano, 28, all residents of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of the suspect to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 85 grams, the P1,000 marked money, a bag, and drug paraphernalia.

The police said Iglesia was identified as a high-value individual while his two companions were newly identified drug personalities in the city. They were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP