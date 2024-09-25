P578K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P578,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Circumferential Road, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 10:55 p.m. Monday, September 23.

The operation also led to the arrest of Isagani Tarlac, 42, and Althea Joy Ballentes, 24, both residents of Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Villamonte.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 11 medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 85 grams, the P1,000 marked money, P170 cash, and a coin purse.

The police said the suspects, who were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP