P6.8-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Masinadyahon, Barangay 12, Bacolod City at 12:54 p.m. Thursday, October 17.

The operation also led to the arrest of Darrel Demafilez, 33, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Demafeliz's possession 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one unsealed transparent plastic bag of suspected shabu weighing 1,000 grams, the P2,000 marked money, sling bag, weighing scale, and P1,100 cash.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 1. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehension Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP