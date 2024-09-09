P6.8-M shabu seized in Murcia road crash

An estimated P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu was seized by operatives of Murcia Municipal Police Station from the suspect who was involved in a road accident at Purok Bomba, Barangay Salvacion, Murcia, Negros Occidental at about 6:05 p.m. Saturday, September 7.

Police identified the suspect as Carl John Arroyo, 29, a resident of Purok 42 Bayanihan Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

Murcia Municipal Police Station records showed a concerned citizen informed them that there was a road accident involving a motorcycle and sedan vehicle at Purok Bomba, Barangay Salvacion.

When the police arrived, they saw the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle, panicking and looking for something in the area.

The police approached him and saw a plastic containing suspected shabu

near a sedan vehicle.

The police then frisked him and recovered another plastic containing suspected shabu inside his sling bag.

The police also recovered a Kawasaki motorcycle without a plate number attached.

The police said the suspect, a drug courier, was identified as a high-value individual in Negros Occidental and took his supply in San Carlos City.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Murcia Municipal Police Station. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP