P7-M dairy production, carabao pen opens in Victorias City

Victorias City is making headway in boosting its local dairy industry through the inauguration of a P7-million communal pen for dairy carabaos on April 18.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Victorias led the initiative and funded the construction of this sustainable and eco-friendly carabao pen as part of the Carabao-Based Business Improvement Network (CBIN) Project.

This project is a collaborative effort between the DA-Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) and the Office of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, chaired by Senator Cynthia Villar.

The newly launched carabao dairy farm houses a total of 63 crossbred carabaos and will be managed by the San Antonio Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SAFMPC).

Located at Hacienda San Antonio in Barangay 14, Victorias City, the carabao pen serves as a designated facility for SAFMPC's animals and livestock raisers. Its primary goal is to maximize potential and minimize losses in the local farming sector.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez expressed optimism about the project. He stated that the carabao pen shows the city's commitment to improving livestock management and agricultural practices. The project, he said, will benefit local farmers and provide them with the necessary resources.

Dr. Caro Salces, DA-PCC Deputy Executive Director, emphasized the collective effort needed to support local farmers and promote economic growth.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting our local farmers, empowering our rural communities, and fostering economic prosperity. Together, we can cultivate a brighter future for Victorias City and pave the way for a thriving dairy sector in the region," Dr. Salces remarked.

Said project was specifically spearheaded by Victorias City Veterinary Office led by OIC Allen Joy Panes, RMT, and was initiated by former City Veterinarian Dr. John Michael Cabuguason. (PR)