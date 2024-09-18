P850K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P850,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) at Purok Masinulundon, Barangay 23, Bacolod City at about 6:05 p.m. Monday, September 16.

The operation also led to the arrest of Leonardo Cabalfin, 60, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Cabalfin’s possession nine medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two big heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 125 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and a coin purse.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high-value individual, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of CDEU. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP.