P850K worth of shabu, gun seized in Bacolod

An estimated P850,000 worth of suspected shabu and a gun were seized in a buy-bust operation by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) at Phase-6B, Purok Sto. Nino, Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City on Friday, April 12.

The operation also led to the arrest of Allen Jay Tumayan, 30, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed that Tumayan was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Tumayan’s possession six plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 125 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and P200 cash.

The police also recovered a .45 caliber revolver loaded with one live ammunition.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Police Station. He will be charged with violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*