P90M Cauayan Water System rehab underway

Cauayan Municipal Mayor John Rey Tabujara revealed that the rehabilitation of the town's water system is underway.

Tabujara revealed that they are availing P90 million loans from the bank to address the water supply problem, especially the saltwater intrusion at the three coastal barangays in their locality.

He said they are hoping for the approval of the loan.

Around 400 families will benefit from the water rehabilitation project from Barangays Man-oling, Isio, and Poblacion.

The problem will involve several local government agencies like Health, Engineering, and the Assessor's Office.

Tabujara said the water problem has been existing in these coastal barangays since 2012 and has worsened due to El Niño phenomenon that started last year up to the first half of this year. (TDE)