P918K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P918,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Pablo Torre, Barangay Vista Alegre, Bacolod City at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12.

The operation also led to the arrest of Stephen Frias, 45, a resident of Purok Mahigugmaon, Barangay 22 and temporarily staying at Barangay Vista Alegre.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Frias’s possession nine heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 135 grams, the P1,000 marked money, a sling bag, and a weighing scale.

The police said Frias, who was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 7. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP