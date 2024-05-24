Pa kills self after hacking his wife, 4 children

A 36-year-old father, who was suffering from a nervous breakdown, ended his life after he hacked his common-law wife and their four minor children in Sitio Ibus, Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, May 22.

Police said Eumil Francisco reportedly stabbed himself several times with a bolo that he also used to hack his family, including his common-law wife identified as Rubelyn Bolandres, 36, and their children, aged nine, six, three, and a one-year-old baby.

The couple has seven children - the two who are already of age have been working in Manila and Cauayan.

Capt. Sammy Gasataya, deputy chief of police at Kabankalan City Police Station, said that the mother was preparing their food for dinner, and without any reason or provocation, they were hacked by the suspect with a bolo.

The six-year-old and nine-year-old victims are now confined at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod after they suffered hack wounds in their heads while their mother and the three-year-old sibling were admitted at Kabankalan District Hospital. The one-year-old baby has been discharged from the hospital.

The suspect’s 13-year-old son, who was spared from the hacking, reportedly witnessed how the suspect stabbed himself several times, which caused his death.

Based on the police investigation, the father, who was a farmer, has been suffering from nervous breakdown for more than two years.*