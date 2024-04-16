P.A. Properties launches ‘Kwentong Buhay, Kwentong Bahay’ vlogging contest

P.A. Properties launches its first-ever vlogging contest titled "Kwentong Buhay, Kwentong Bahay".

This exclusive competition is open solely to P.A. Properties homeowners and homebuyers, who are invited to share their personal stories of acquiring their dream homes through engaging vlogs.

Participants can explore a range of themes—from overcoming obstacles and the discipline of saving to the joy of realizing lifelong aspirations. P.A. Properties is eager to celebrate and showcase these heartfelt journeys, highlighting the profound impact of owning a home.

The contest is open to all official P.A. Properties homeowners and homebuyers above the age of 18.

Participants must fill out the online registration form providing their complete name, address, and contact number, and submit their vlog entry through the contest page at www.paproperties.com.ph/kwentongbuhaykwentongbahay.

Submissions for the "Kwentong Buhay, Kwentong Bahay" vlogging competition are open from April 5 to May 15, 2024.

Judging criteria include authenticity (20%), creativity (20%), storytelling (40%), and video quality/editing (20%), focusing on emotional genuineness, engaging content, narrative clarity, and technical execution.

Winners will receive cash prizes of P15,000, P10,000, and P5,000, subject to applicable taxes.

P. A. Properties is committed to providing a platform for homeowners to share their inspiring stories and looks forward to the creative entries.

For more information, please contact corpcomm@paproperties.com.ph or call +63 998 584 6570. (PR)