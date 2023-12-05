Pace optimistic of PBB after SGLG award

The Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace) is optimistic that the more than 3,000 regular and casual employees of the provincial government of Negros Occidental will receive a Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) next year.

This comes after the province of Negros Occidental was among the awardees of the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)

Pace president Ruben Diamante said Monday, December 4, that while they believe that Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is ready to release the PBB, the provincial government has not complied with the requirements of the SGLG in 2022 which is reflected this year.

"We expected it and we have secured a copy of the guidelines for the PBB based on Memorandum Circular No. 2023-1 of the Department of Budget and Management. We studied the criteria, of which one is for the local government unit to win an SGLG award," Diamante pointed out.

He added that the PBB is a big addition to the salary of government employees as it comprises 60 percent of one's base pay.

As to the other year-end bonuses, Diamante said they will wait for the formal announcement of the governor.

Lacson is expected to announce it on December 13, which is his birthday, the Capitol Christmas party, and the lighting of the Christmas tree and decorations at the Capitol Lagoon and Park.*