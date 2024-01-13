Pace prexy cries black propa against him

Ruben Diamante, incumbent president of the Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace), said he is being subjected to black propaganda as the election of the union nears.

He said he is studying moves to take legal action against the people he believes are behind the black propaganda being spread against him.

Diamante said some people are spreading text messages accusing him of being a "dictator, a manipulator, and corrupt in handling the organization's funds."

"They should focus on campaigning if they want to be officers of the union, too," he said.

He warned Capitol employees to be wary of the black propaganda against him and not believe it.

"Our office is open to all members who want to check on the financial standing of the union. Our campaign should not resort to dirty means. I have not done anything wrong against my fellow employees and the union," he pointed out.

Diamante said Pace has a bank account of P1.1 million.

"We are not wasting the money of the members. We also do not have any outstanding debt," he added.

A total of eight candidates are running for the board of directors of the union, of whom five will be declared winners.

Diamante said he is running for reelection.

Voting at the Teresita J. Locsin Provincial Hospital and the district hospitals will be from January 15 to 19.

Advance voting will also start next week at the Capitol lobby.*