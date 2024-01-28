Pace proclaims winners in election

The Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace) proclaimed the winners who will be seated as members of the board in the January 27 election.

The winners are Randy Peacita garnered 1,052 votes, RG Manalo - 975, Ruben Diamante - 860, Raquel Magbanua - 721, and Oliver Piad - 674.

The members of the board will hold an election among themselves for its new seat of officers.

Meanwhile, Pace declared that their Collective Negotiation Agreement with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental has been secured after it was signed by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on January 24 and acquired its Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Civil Service Commission.

The COR was signed by CSC Chairperson Atty. Karlo Nograles and Ma. Theresa Fernandez, director of the Human Resource Relations Office of the CSC.

Pace said, "With the conjoined efforts of the Pace Board of Directors and Members, we stand united in triumph as the official registration of our Collective Negotiation Agreement is a victory for every member and a beacon of hope for all workers in the province. Let this fuel our passion for continued progress and inspire us to strive for even greater heights together!"*