Pace welcomes Marcos’ orders on extra bonuses

The Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace) welcomed the issuance of Administrative Order (AO) No. 12 granting Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) of up to P20,000 for government employees in 2023.

Pace president Ruben Diamante said Tuesday, December 12, that they are waiting for the guidelines contained in AO 12.

"It is the same as last year. We are expecting Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to formally announce it during our Christmas Party on Wednesday, December 13. Hopefully, it will be released before December 15," Diamante said.

He said the union doesn't want to pre-empt the announcement of the governor, but they expect the total amount of additional bonuses that Capitol employees will receive this year to be not less than P55,000.

We are also expecting a P5,000 increase in our Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) bonus, from P25,000 to P30,000.

The provincial government of Negros Occidental has allotted P85 million for the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) bonus for its regular and plantilla casual employees, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II earlier said.

The additional bonuses will only be for regular and casual employees of the government.

Under AO No. 12, those covered by the SRI of up to P20,000 are Civilian personnel in national government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs); military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP); uniformed personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Qualified beneficiaries are also those who occupy regular, contractual, or casual positions, and are still in government service as of November 30, 2023, and have rendered four months of satisfactory service.

AO No. 13, meanwhile, gives contract-of-service and job order workers a one-time gratuity pay of up to P5,000, as long as they have rendered four months of satisfactory performance as of December 15, 2023.

Payments shall be transferred beginning December 15, as per the memos.*