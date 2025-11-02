Pacquiao’s Manny Pay partners with Primelectric for digital bill payments

FORMER senator and national boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, through his Manny Pay digital wallet, has entered into a partnership with Primelectric President Roel Castro to include Manny Pay as one of the company’s third-party collection agents for its utility services.

The agreement was formally signed on October 30, 2025, at Shangri-La Makati, following the official launch of the Manny Pay platform.

Primelectric, the parent company of More Power in Iloilo, Negros Power in Central Negros, and Bohol Light in Tagbilaran City, serves nearly 400,000 consumers across the Visayas.

Once integrated into Primelectric’s payment system, customers can settle their monthly utility bills online through the Manny Pay mobile app. The partnership aims to provide consumers with lower transaction fees and a more convenient digital payment experience. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)