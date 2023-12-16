Paduano hopes 2nd reading okay of NEPC franchise in January

Abang Lingkod party-list Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano said that he is hoping the House of Representatives will approve on second reading the franchise proposal of Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) on January 24, 2024.

Paduano said on Wednesday, December 13, the House Committee on Legislative Franchise unanimously approved the bill granting a franchise to NEPC.

House Bill No. 9310 which seeks to grant a franchise to Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) to acquire and operate the electric power distribution system in the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago, as well as in the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto was filed by Paduano, Representatives Juliet Marie Ferrer of the 4th District, and Francisco Benitez of the 3rd District.

After the approval of the house committee, chaired by Parañaque Representative Gus Tambunting, the proposed bill would go to the plenary and then to the Senate.

Paduano said in January, they will hold rules meeting to discuss the bill and it will be forwarded in the plenary for a second reading for a possible interpolation if someone will question about the proposed bill.

He said it was not yet determined who will sponsor the bill at the Senate level.

If the Senate will approve the proposed bill in February next year, he added, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will sign the bill for its implementation, and NEPC can start their operation here.

NEPC is a sister company of MORE Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) in Iloilo City.

Central Negros Electric Cooperative Inc. (Ceneco) and More Power signed a joint venture agreement (JVA) on June 3 to modernize and improve power distribution in its franchise area.

Currently, the electrical distribution in the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago, as well as in the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto is under Ceneco, and its franchise will expire in 2030.

“We are hopeful that the Senate will approve the proposed bill in February 2024 so that NEPC can start its operation here to address the power problem under the management of Ceneco,” Paduano said.*