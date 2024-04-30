Palanca's son reaffrims support for Lacson

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Monday, April 29, that Victorias City Councilor Francis Frederick Palanca, son of former Victorias City Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca personally reaffirmed his support to him.

The move was made by the younger Palanca despite that his father is being named by the PDP-Laban in the province as their candidate to oppose Lacson in the 2025 midterm elections.

Lacson said Councilor Palanca visited him and declared support for his administration.

The younger Palanca was a signatory of the joint resignation letter of Victorias City officials who left the PDP.

They claimed that they were not consulted by the party leadership in Negros Occidental on their decision to choose the former mayor.

"He just wanted to personally say to me what we already know in the letter-manifesto that the Victorias City council," he also said.

Lacson said he sees "no reason to meet" Palanca.

Meanwhile, the governor said he recently visited Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez after the resignation of city officials from the PDP party.

"It was a very positive meeting. It was very reassuring. The details I cannot talk about," Lacson said.

The letter-manifesto is "in effect, means they are supporting the incumbent administration," he added.

Lacson said he wished that there would be no family rift among the Palancas because of the political development.

"It is even more important that there will be peace in your family. Who knows as they said the former mayor has not formally manifested that he is running," Lacson added.

The former mayor has not issued a statement yet about his affirmation or acceptance of the PDP's offer.*